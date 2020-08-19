City of Cape Town 'working hard’ on R132m Macassar housing project

Cape Town - The housing project in Macassar, valued at R132 million is progressing well, the City of Cape Town said in a statement on Tuesday. Construction on the project, which will provide beneficiaries with state-subsidised housing, is under way, said the city council. With recent land invasions across the Cape metropole at other housing projects, the city council said it was on high alert to avoid such incidents from happening at the Macassar site. Malusi Booi, Mayco member for human settlements, said the site in Macassar will see the most vulnerable becoming first-time homeowners and create jobs during the construction period. Booi said the project will run over the next three years and will include an electricity network to support the project, while a professional team has been appointed.

“This project is testament to the City’s commitment to service delivery through the provision of housing opportunities in a fair and systematic way that does not allow or encourage queue-jumping, which is what results from the attempts at illegal occupation that have been taking place.

“When homes are built for our most vulnerable residents, it empowers them as first-time property owners. Our qualifying beneficiaries are one step closer to receiving their breaking new ground (BNG) homes for which they have been waiting patiently for many years,” Booi said.

He said the project commenced at the end of November 2019 and will be completed in two phases; however, the Covid-19 pandemic had caused some delays. Construction was halted in March but resumed in May when South Africa entered alert level 4 of the lockdown.

Booi said departments were working hard to make up for lost time.

African News Agency (ANA)