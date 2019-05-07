The City's draft budget of R49bn for the 2019/2020 financial year is available for members of the public to scrutinise, to consider and to comment on. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Cape Town - The City’s public participation process on the 2019/2020 draft Budget drew some 3 952 comments from members of the public, heeding the call for residents to take ownership of their Budget.



The public participation process ended on 24 April 2019 and comprised 23 public engagements which were held in the metro’s subcouncils, as well as other public engagements outside of the subcouncil structures.





The engagements focused on the City’s key focus areas in the draft Budget of crime and grime, basic service delivery and housing.





The City also presented its R2,9 billion social assistance package to assist the most vulnerable in Cape Town society. Communities had the opportunity to give input on area-specific matters and to engage the City about the planned budget expenditure in their specific areas.





Other proposals that the City presented included:

No rates payable for residential properties on the first R300 000 (currently R200 000)

A 22% reduction in the property rate from 0,7154 c/R to 0,555 c/R

Lowering the required increase in water and sanitation tariffs by subsidising costs to the tune of R200 million from the Equitable Share Allocation and keeping the tariff increase at 9% which is an increase of R1,23 per 1 000 litres of water

No increase in the fixed charge for water

Additional relief for indigent residents and senior citizens

A controlled increase in the electricity tariff of 8,88% (compared to the 15,63% increase in the tariff that the City pays to Eskom for bulk electricity supply). Approximately 65% of the tariff cost is for buying bulk electricity from Eskom

An increase of 5% for refuse removal services, down from 5,7%

The public comments are currently being collated. The comments will be responded to and submitted to full Council as part of the final tabling of the Budget later in the month.





"We are truly appreciative of the time taken by members of the public to comment on the budget and to attend our meetings. We need to ensure that we continue to move forward in partnership so that we can tackle the challenges and harness the opportunities that our ever-changing urban landscape offers.





"It is clear that there is support for what the City is trying to accomplish and there is also a lot of work that needs to be done to improve our offerings. We have listened and will continue to be inclusive in our approach to governance. Our budget is spent in a responsible manner and we are committed to being fully accountable to our residents. Our sound financial governance is ensuring that Cape Town remains a leading metro in the country. This fact has recently again been independently corroborated by the South African Consumer Satisfaction Index results showing that the City is the leading metro in South Africa as it pertains to trust and consumer satisfaction," said Mayco Member for Finance, Ian Neilson.





How is the money in the Budget spent?





Some highlights, according to the City’s latest Annual Report (2017/18):

The City created 46 990 housing opportunities since 2012/13

Access to piped water increased from 97,8% to 99,8%

Access to electricity (for lighting) increased from 86,8% to 97,3% (*some informal settlements, mainly in Eskom supply areas, remain under-connected or unconnected. Some households in this category have the added challenge of being located on encumbered land. This includes private property, land below the 1:50-year flood line, land under power lines or in road or rail reserves and stormwater retention or detention ponds, unstable land, or land in close proximity of any other health or safety hazard)

Ongoing provision of subsidised electricity connections to informal settlements and subsidised housing developments. In the City supply area, approximately R30 million was spent on 1 774 new connections as well as smaller meter relocation and infill electrification projects. This has resulted in increased safety at night, a lower fire risk thanks to safe and legal connections, and improved quality of life for residents. In the Eskom supply area, approximately R5 million was spent

Continued roll-out of electricity services for backyard dwellers at Council rental units

The installation of 2 460 water and sanitation points to backyard dwellers on City rental property since 2014, and plans to continue rolling out approximately 2 000 service points to backyard dwellers over the next three years

Access to refuse removal increased from 93,3% to 98,4% (*all formal households in Cape Town receive a basic service of weekly kerbside refuse removal using the wheelie bin system. A total of 99,74% of informal settlements have access to a door-to-door refuse collection service or ongoing area-cleaning services. The remaining 0,26% are areas without the necessary access to deliver the service)

Access to adequate sanitation (flush or chemical) increased from 89,3% to 94,3% (*the City fully complies with the national guidelines of adequate sanitation, if not exceeding it). More work is under way to enhance delivery

Spent R2,45 billion (2016/17: R2,36 billion) on repairs and maintenance

Created 35 145 EPWP employment opportunities, bringing the total to 284 896 since 2012/13

Installed nearly 1 000 km of fibre-optic cable across the metro. These include fibre-optic cabling used to connect the City’s buildings, as well as bus stations, cameras and other infrastructure vital for service delivery

All traffic lights, and more than 15% of streetlights in Cape Town have been retrofitted with light-emitting diode (LED) lamps

Through the City’s garden waste chipping programme, over 150 000 t of organic waste was diverted from landfill in 2017/18

Since 2012/13, the City has invested around R33 billion in infrastructure development. Of this, R18 billion has been for new infrastructure and R15 billion for the refurbishment of existing infrastructure

Social assistance





If you know of someone who might potentially qualify for social assistance, please visit: http://www.capetown.gov.za/local%20and%20communities/financial-relief-and-rebates/our-approach-to-financial-support/indigent-grants



