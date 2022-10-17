City of Cape Town’s anti-graffiti unit has cleaned up 18 356 square metres of illegal graffiti

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s anti-graffiti unit is making inroads in removing graffiti from general and City-owned buildings across the metropole. The unit, which is part of the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement agency, has reportedly removed 18 356 square meters of illegal graffiti in the metro since the start of the year.

According to the City, and in terms of the graffiti by-law, owners or occupiers of a property within the metro are responsible for the appearance of the properties and to ensure that it remains free of illegal graffiti on any wall, fence, building, or structure. City of Cape Town Safety and Security Mayco JP Smith said: “Unsanctioned graffiti, and particularly gang insignia or other anti-social sentiments that end up on walls are an eyesore that brings down the tone of an area. “Our graffiti unit has been hard at work for years, cleaning up after people who have scant regard for the property of others. But we want to emphasise that there is a space for this type of artistic expression, provided the artists or property owners go through the right channels.”

Smith said the graffiti unit works closely with various neighbourhood watches and other enforcement agencies to apprehend suspects. “Complaints received by the unit are investigated and recorded in a register, with each case file containing evidence such as photographs and statements by complainants." Anyone caught in the act of writing or drawing graffiti on properties can be fined up to R1 500 for their first offence, and be served with a compliance notice to have the graffiti removed at their expense.

