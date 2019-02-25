"The mobile office is an additional channel for the residents to engage with the City," said Mayco Member for Corporate Services, Sharon Cottle. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Customer Relations Office is making it possible for the City to bring its customer relations team to residents to assist with a wide range of municipal enquiries and service requests they may have. The City’s Mobile Office initiative has been running for the past 11 months and focuses on areas where communities are far from municipal facilities such as cash offices, housing offices, subcouncil offices or FreeCall Lines.

"The mobile office is an additional channel for the residents to engage with the City. Residents now have an opportunity to approach the customer relations team in person with their account or to make general enquiries about rates, sewage, electricity, water or other municipal matters. The City aims to have a mobile office in at least one area per day," said Mayco Member for Corporate Services, Sharon Cottle.

The Mobile Office team are able to log queries and service requests electronically and provide the customer with a reference number for their record. The reference number will also make it easy for residents to follow up on their service request.

These Mobile Office sessions are held at an easily accessible community facility.

Areas that the mobile office has visited to date include Fisantekraal; Makaza; Sir Lowry’s Pass Village; Mamre; Chris Nissen Park; Joe Slovo(Phoenix); Bothasig; Retreat; Eastridge; Athlone; Mfuleni; Rocklands; Macassar; Table View; Lotus River; Parkwood; and Westlake.

The Customer Relations Team will be visiting the following communities between 4 - 8 March 2019:

4 March: Mamre Library, Lord Somerset Street from 10:00 to 13:30

5 March: Hout Bay Library, Melkhout Crescent from 09:30 to 13:30

6 March: Elsies River Community Centre, Halt Road from 09:30 to 13:30

7 March: Heideveld Cathkin Community Centre from 09:30 to 13:30

8 March: Lotus River Community Centre, Buck Road from 09:30 to 12:00

Future area visits will be communicated timeously.

[email protected]