City of Cape Town’s environmental health officials cracking down on Langa spaza shops

Cape Town - Langa residents have been cautioned to check the expiry dates on foodstuff when they buy from local spaza shops. The warning follows a crackdown on this week by the Langa Community Advice Office, in collaboration with the City’s environmental health department and law enforcement, on spaza shops selling non-branded and expired foodstuffs in the area.

Mayco member for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross, said nine premises did not have the required health certification in place and two premises were found to be selling food without compliant labels. Anele Gqasana, from Langa Community Advice Services, described the situation at the inspected spaza shops as appalling. “The premises are filthy and mostly infested with cockroaches. There is no frequent stocktaking that takes place, and consequently we found foodstuffs that had expired dating back from 2018, while some don’t have a date or a product name.

“It concerns the community very much and we have received complaints regarding this, that expired food was being sold. “Based on that we decided to do a joint operation. These inspections at the same time are aiming to empower these business owners to assist them to obtain a certificate of acceptability from the Department of Environmental Health to ensure they are operating in compliance with health legislation,” he said. Gqasana said with only two inspections performed in nine spaza shops, the goal of Langa Community Advice

Services was to conduct a bigger operation in which it would target all established businesses selling food in the area. “While we haven’t had incidents where people got sick from food poisoning as a result of the food, we have to ensure these businesses comply with health regulations,” he said. Van der Ross said City Health routinely enforced food safety and labelling requirements at all food premises across the City. She said it was focusing on spaza shops across the city.