The City of Cape Town wants to employ additional officers at its Marine and Environmental Law Enforcement Unit as crime and other threats become pervasive. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town wants to employ additional officers at its Marine and Environmental Law Enforcement Unit as crime and other threats become pervasive. In a report the City said: “The natural environment of Cape Town faces many threats, including urbanisation, pollution, overexploitation, invasive alien species, climate change and too frequent fires. In addition, however, increasing levels of criminality are found within natural open spaces, nature reserves, riverine corridors and along the coastline. The negative biodiversity, economic and social costs of these illegal activities are immense.

“In 2012, the Environmental Management Department together with the Safety and Security Specialised Services branch, led a process to establish a Marine and Environmental Law Enforcement Unit within law enforcement. The unit was successfully established and focused on marine law enforcement. Officers were trained and appointed in terms of the Marine Living Resources Act as Fishery Control Officers (with full powers).”

The City said the unit was not yet equipped to address the impact of criminal activity within natural open spaces, riverine corridors and nature reserves.

Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial planning and Environment Marian Nieuwoudt, said: “We are investing in capacity to start including terrestrial protected areas (nature reserves).”