City of Cape Town’s human settlements initiative will aid small businesses

Cape Town - The City's human settlements directorate is expected to launch an initiative today whereby repairs and maintenance service request backlogs will be attended to by small- and medium-sized contractors in an effort to support the latter.

The City will be partnering with the National Housing Finance Corporation, which will train small community businesses and give them funding and material to refurbish the more than 50 000 community residential units across the metro.

Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said: “We understand it is some of our most vulnerable who occupy these units, and so as we continued to encourage our tenants to pay, we could not sit back and watch their homes fall apart when they did not pay, and we therefore had to think out of the box. This is how the emerging contractor’s incubation initiative came about.”

He said small businesses would now form part of the work done in their communities, while their businesses grew.

For the 2019/20 financial year, the City’s public housing department carried out more than 20 974 service requests, spending close to R1 billion in maintenance and upgrades to its community residential units, including the intricate work fixing and replacing staircases.