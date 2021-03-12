City of Cape Town’s new canine unit to focus on eliminating dogfighting

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s newly-established joint anti-dogfighting team has already ventured into several hotspots as the unit seeks to crack down on dogfighting and deal with canine attacks on people and animals. The team, which creating awareness around the responsibilities of dog owners and dogfighting, comprises City Law Enforcement Animal Control officers, welfare inspectors from the Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), and members of the Safety and Security Investigations Unit (SSIU). In Hanover Park, 27 dogs and five cats were surrendered to the team, three dogs and two cats were sterilised, while 29 other animals were treated for a number of other ailments. Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said: “Dogfighting is a real, vicious and barbaric activity which is rife across the metropole. “Often, the only time this dark issue comes to light, is when a resident has enough courage or compassion for the animals involved, to call authorities.

“The team that’s been assembled tackle these complaints and have already made inroads,” Smith said.

The team was established after the Cape Animal Welfare Forum engaged the City with their concerns around organised and informal dogfighting in the Western Cape.

“Dogfighting eats away at the moral fabric of society and its devastating effects have long been a priority for the City’s Animal Control Unit.

“The newly integrated team aims to gather intelligence and information from dog attacks and injured dogs admitted for treatment, with the end goal of successfully prosecuting offenders. For too long, these perpetrators have got away with these inhumane crimes,” Smith said.

“Dogfighting is an underground activity and despite the outcry, it remains in the shadows and draws crowds. If we are going to end these barbaric events, we need the public’s assistance.”

The team will, among others:

Deal with all dog attacks

Monitor and patrol identified dogfighting hotspots

Scrutinise dogs impounded and those that have been attacked for visible signs of regular/intermittent dog fighting

Impound dogs involved in dogfighting and attacks

Arrest offenders involved in dogfighting where necessary

Monitor cases and prosecution of offenders

Smith said: “I want to appeal to residents to report dogfighting as the consequences extend beyond the suffering of animals and arrest of the perpetrators.

“Children who witness these fights can become desensitised to suffering and pain, it can make them more willing to accept physical violence and they’re less able to empathise with others.

“This is not the legacy we want to leave behind,” added Smith.

To report cases, please call 107 or 021 480 7700 (from a landline).

