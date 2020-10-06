City of Cape Town's recovery plan for the CBD economy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is on a mission to reset the CBD economy after the devastating impact of Covid-19. Today, a report is expected to be tabled at a mayoral committee (mayco) meeting, to set several plans in place to restart the local economy. Mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos said: “My department is part of the economic recovery. One of the plans we are working on is bringing more footfall into the CBD and how do we do this. We look at businesses that want to trade on the side of the streets, and we ease the application process and reduce costs.” Vos said since the nationwide lockdown, many businesses were left bleeding. “The regulations are very limiting and we are looking at ways to expand the economy. The CBD needs a push. The problem we are seeing is that less people are coming into the CBD during the day and we need to bring the day economy back on track,” he said. In July, Subcouncil 16, which consists of the City Bowl, adopted a motion to institute a piece of legislation to cut the red tape processes and make business easier.

Other proposals submitted in the motion include that public spaces, such as squares, pavements and unused parking spaces in the Cape Town CBD and surrounds, should be made more accessible for business use and relevant regulations relaxed where possible, to allow for these activities to take place,

“The City must begin engaging immediately with the hospitality and retail sectors in the Cape Town CBD, to establish the key challenges, and the City must begin planning for more public events, like the Greenmarket Square rejuvenation concert, so that they can be rolled out as soon as legislation allows.

Greenmarket Square, usually bustling with traders, is looking bleak - with a handful of traders operating, struggling to earn a living as a result of the nationwide lockdown.

South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) president Rosheda Muller said: “We have many concerns and we are meeting the Economic Development Department next week to discuss our concerns, especially with our night markets, as we really depend on that extra income. And having suffered severe losses during Covid-19, we need some clear direction. The City’s plans must assist us during the festive season.”

In the report, council said the Covid-19 crisis had had a devastating impact on the CBD and, due to the drop in footfall and demand for goods and services, many businesses had been forced to shut down in the last few months, and the area was starting to descend into a spiral of economic decay.

Muller said: “The recovery till now has been slow and painful. The traders are not reaching the income streams like before Covid-19. Customer numbers have dropped drastically.”

Cape Argus