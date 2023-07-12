City of Cape Town’s weekly arrests remains up in the three hundreds yet again

Cape Town - The City has reported that the number of weekly arrests made by its enforcement teams remains up in the three hundreds yet again. When comparing this week with the previous weeks, the number decreased by two arrests: 373 arrests were made in the past week compared with 375 the week before.

A week has passed, but concerns remain the same for the City’s enforcement agencies. Most of the arrests were for alcohol and drug-related crimes, as well as call-outs for domestic violence. This past week, Traffic Service made 56 arrests – 45 for driving under the influence of alcohol and 11 for reckless and negligent driving. Officers also recorded 40 634 offences, impounded 248 public transport vehicles, and executed 2 062 arrest warrants. Drunk-driving arrests among the three enforcement agencies have decreased by 42. About 56 were arrested this past week compared with 98 a week ago.

The Law Enforcement Department made 229 arrests and issued 939 fines, while its metro police counterparts made 88 arrests, issued 1 956 fines and confiscated drugs including dagga, tik, mandrax and heroin, as well as numerous weapons. The metro police also responded to at least 10 domestic violence complaints, and arrested a 56-year-old man in Ocean View for violating a protection order. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “Drunk-driving arrests fluctuate and there is a well-established correlation between the payday weekends and the number of arrests or related incidents. This is, however, cold comfort to the people whose lives are impacted by it.