Cape Town - The fourth instalment of the City of Cape Town’s annual youth entrepreneurial challenge, aimed at giving budding entrepreneurs a hand up, started on Thursday 18 April 2019. The challenge, in support of youth capacity building and stimulating job creation, gives young entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their ideas.

The #YouthStartCT challenge is an accelerator programme for start-up entrepreneurs, with the main aim to encourage entrepreneurship and contribute to skills development and innovation in Cape Town.

"We want young people to come up with new and innovative entrepreneurial ideas for boosting employment in their communities. We will provide training and development opportunities for start-ups while the winners will be given the chance to partner with the City on projects that will uplift job seekers and provide sustainable employment opportunities," said Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien.

#YouthStartCT aims to provide young Cape Town entrepreneurs with an opportunity to start up or grow their business. The programme supports entrepreneurs in commercialising, expanding as well as monetizing their businesses through their practical training and mentorship programme.

In order to be eligible, candidates are required to have a start-up idea that is already, or has the potential to create sustainable jobs.

With developments in the digital space and the scarcity of natural resources, a need has been identified to have dedicated categories that will call for innovative business ideas in the following:

Hydroponics

Water-Savings

App Development

Social Development

The competition is open to Cape Town residents aged between 18 and 35 and they are given the opportunity to focus on a specific challenge and develop innovative business ideas that will benefit their community.

Competitors are offered support to help them commercialise their solutions through a dynamic training and mentorship programme, which is focused on developing both the entrepreneur and their business idea.

Entries close on Sunday 19 May 2019.

The top 100 entries will be offered after-hours training and mentoring, and weekly elimination rounds will take place in order to determine the winners.

The top 10 are offered further mentoring with the top three winners being announced at a gala event.

"I want to encourage our youth to grab hold of this opportunity to grow and expand their business ideas. They are able to access resources, skills and knowledge and connect with mentors, while contributing to the economy and the upliftment of their communities," said Councillor Badroodien.

Entrants must:

Come up with an innovative idea for creating employment in your community. Compulsory: make a short video explaining your idea and upload it to a public video platform e.g.YouTube. Don’t forget to include the URL in your entry form. Complete the YouthStartCT entry form – online applications only. Submit your entry.

To enter visit your nearest library or internet café and go to www.capetown.gov.za/youthstart.