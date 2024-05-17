City officers attacked while arresting taxi drivers who were obstructing traffic

Cape Town - Four more City officers came under attack as they tried to arrest a taxi driver in Milnerton. The Taxi Enforcement Unit (TEU) on Tuesday spotted a driver obstructing the road. When, according to safety and security Mayco member JP Smith, the officers tried to issue him a fine, the driver became aggressive.

“They called for backup and tried to arrest him, a second taxi pulled up, he resisted arrest, they both assaulted the officers. “Both taxi drivers were criminally charged, including with assault and resisting arrest.” Smith said that in all six enforcement services officers had come under attack in the execution of their duties.

“In Hout Bay, a group of men assaulted two law-enforcement officers on Monday while they were issuing a fine for an amaphela taxi found to be obstructing traffic. “Then, late Tuesday afternoon, four traffic officers were taken to N1 City Hospital for medical treatment after the incident in Milnerton that resulted in the arrest of two suspects. “The suspects were detained at Milnerton SAPS on a number of charges, including reckless and negligent driving, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, damage to council property and failing to comply with a lawful instruction.

“We condemn these brazen attacks on our staff, and I call on the justice system to deal swiftly with these suspects. “We call on anyone with information, to please report it to the City’s informant reward hotline. “Tips can be shared anonymously on 0800 110077.