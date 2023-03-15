City officers foil kidnapping in Rondebosch

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s officers arrested three men for kidnapping a woman who was found in distress in a vehicle that traffic officers pulled over in Rondebosch. After stopping the suspects’ vehicle the officers picked up on tension between the occupants, and on interviewing the woman, she told them she had been kidnapped earlier in Muizenberg and had been forced to accompany the suspects as they attempted to withdraw funds from her bank account.

“The suspects were arrested for kidnapping and theft,” the City said. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the victim was incredibly grateful to the officers for intervening when they did, “but this could have had a very different outcome”. “The City again extends its offer of assistance to the SAPS in tackling the scourge of kidnapping and extortion.

“Rather than constantly trying to challenge our legal rights and delaying the co-operation, we request the national minister and national commissioner of police to honour their commitment and immediately establish an effective kidnapping and extortion unit in Cape Town before any further loss of life occurs,” said Smith. In the past week, the City has arrested about 401 suspects, including the three alleged kidnappers, and a drunk driver who pointed a firearm at officers. “Law enforcement officers made 283 arrests and the Public Emergency Communication Centre (PECC) received 2 039 calls over the past weekend.

“Of these, 741 were calls for medical assistance and 110 were to report incidents of violent assault.” A total of 20 956 speeding offences were recorded, 26 348 fines were issued for various traffic violations, 309 public transport vehicles were impounded and 1 517 warrants of arrest were executed. Metro police officers arrested 61 suspects and issued 3 903 fines. On Sunday the unit acted on information of two premises storing drugs in the area. A man and a woman, aged 36 and 44, were arrested for the possession of drugs and detained at Philippi SAPS.