City plans to reboot Cape tourism industry post-Covid-19 pandemic

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is on a mission to reboot the tourism industry and make the Mother City an attractive tourist destination post-Covid-19. Mayco member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management, James Vos, said: “This pandemic has radically impacted on our tourism industry. "People around the world are adjusting to the new normal. It made us reconsider the way we want to do things. Tourism will remain a key role player in Cape Town. "We are aware that the tourism landscape will change. We must find those opportunities and must do the responsible thing to implement relief and recovery. The travel and tourism sector is facing more than 100 million jobs losses globally due to the pandemic, according to the latest research by the World Travel and Tourism Council. This is a 30% higher estimate than an estimate in February.

In Africa, the industry body expects tourism-related job losses could be as many as 7.6million. The City estimated that the country’s tourism industry provided jobs for more than 700 000 by 2019.

“Preliminary modelling was done by my team and the economic research unit at the City, indicating that we are facing from 100 000 to 130 000 job losses in Cape Town and a decline in our GDP of about 8%," Vos said.

"This will, in turn, lead to a 4 to 5% increase in our unemployment rate. We are hopeful, though, that we will be able to recover some of these jobs once we finally emerge from this crisis and get our city working at full steam again. Therefore, I established an economic task team to devise an economic action plan for Cape Town,” he added.

The plan comprises three stages - response, adaptation and recovery, and stabilisation, Vos said, but as the city is still in the early stages of the pandemic, the primary focus will be on response.

Enver Duminy, chief executive of Cape Town Tourism, said: “It’s been very challenging for everyone and we have been particularly hit.

"We were, a few months ago, known as the golden goose. Now the goose is infected. We are still engaging with the industry. There is still a lot that needs to be done.”

