The City of Cape Town’s Health Department plans to break ground on two new clinics in the next nine to 12 months. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Health Department plans to break ground on two new clinics in the next nine to 12 months. The construction of the Zakhele and Fisantekraal clinics are two of the big-ticket items on the department’s capital budget for the 2019/20 financial year that was approved by Council at the end of May.

The construction projects are multi-year undertakings that will further increase public access to primary healthcare services upon completion.

Confirmation of the budget and the two projects come at a time when the finishing touches are being put on the Pelican Park clinic, slated to open its doors in the coming months.

City Health will also invest R17 640 000 on upgrades at a number of existing facilities, including:

R3,7 million on upgrading the TB area at Sarepta clinic

R1,2 million on general extensions and upgrades at Gugulethu clinic

R2 million on upgrades at Eerste River clinic

R10 million on the introduction of diabetic services at Delft South, Nyanga and Vuyani clinics

Apart from the construction of new clinics and much-needed upgrades to cater to the growing basket of services and number of clients, City Health will also spend just over R4,3 million on security upgrades.

"Community facilities are extremely vulnerable to theft and vandalism, as we witnessed recently with the attack on the Ikhwezi clinic in Nomzamo, Strand," said Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health.

"While we have, in recent years, invested millions of rand into additional security measures, the fact is that we need communities to take ownership of facilities in their areas.

"The R84 million capital budget that has been made available for City Health is being poured directly into service delivery for our residents, and it is heart-breaking when we see the progress that we have made, being derailed in the manner experienced at Ikhwezi, but also other facilities that come under attack," Badroodien said.

"The budget also caters for improved services and resources.

"This includes ensuring improved compliance with the Ideal Clinic programme, initiated by the National Department of Health to systematically correct deficiencies and improving the quality of Primary Health Care at public sector clinics," Badroodien said.

City Health has achieved ideal clinic status for 65 facilities, with an additional six clinics achieving platinum status.

A total of R28 million has been allocated for the new financial year to ensure that the remaining clinics follow suit and that residents are able to access world-class service and facilities.

Badroodien added: "The budget for City Health underscores our commitment to creating opportunities and ease of access for the most vulnerable in our society, in areas where it is needed the most and I, for one, am excited about the possibilities that come with this financial injection."