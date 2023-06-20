City receives 10 993 bids for ‘Cash for Power’ scheme, energy body told

This data emerged during a presentation by the City to the provincial ad-hoc committee meeting on the energy crisis.

The SSEG programme seeks to pay businesses and residents with SSEGs and other generation capacity for feeding additional electricity back into the grid, and is part of the City’s efforts to mitigate up to four stages of load shedding for its residents by 2026.

The City’s “cash for power” plan was launched in January by mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis who promised Capetonians that, beginning this month, they would be able to earn money from the sale of power fed into the local electricity grid.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Photographer: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA)

This pledge came after the National Treasury gave the City an exemption to pay businesses and residents directly for selling their excess power into Cape Town’s grid.