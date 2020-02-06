Cape Town- A recent meeting held with Milnerton residents over the polluted lagoon left a bitter taste in their mouths, but the City said strides have been made to address the pollution.
Mayco member for water and waste services Xanthea Limberg said: "In a joint operation between multiple City departments the work undertaken in December yielded a positive result. The plan was to help the lagoon cope with the high levels of pollutants, and one of the best ways to do this was to get as much seawater into the system as possible. This, in turn, replicated a healthy natural functioning estuary.
"The wider and deeper lagoon mouth allowed for increased flow of seawater into the lagoon, which is most effective in counteracting eutrophication, or the scenario in which algae is flourishing and consumes all of the oxygen in the water," Limberg said.
"The artificially widened lagoon mouth allowed high-tide ingress into the estuary, and when low tide occurred, the polluted and algae-rich water was naturally drawn out into the ocean."
Recently, the City announced plans to upgrade the Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works. The completion of the upgrade is scheduled for 2025.