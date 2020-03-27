City scrambles to provide shelter for Cape homeless amid Covid-19 lockdown

Cape Town - Events leading up to midnight last night saw the City of Cape Town race against the clock to accommodate hundreds of stranded homeless people who did not have anywhere to go. To accommodate those in need, city authorities said they were looking into the possibility of building more shelters for the homeless.

Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said: “Since the announcement of the lockdown, the City has held further engagements with various interested and affected parties working in the street people sector, following initial discussions and guidelines put in place when the Covid-19 outbreak first manifested in South Africa. These engagements are continuing. The City is committed to ensuring that vulnerable residents are looked after. We will continue to work very closely with our partners who will guide further efforts to ensure that every individual is able to receive the necessary care through these difficult times.”

South Africans have been ordered to stay at home for 21-days by President Cyril Ramaphosa in effort to contain spread of the coronavirus.

Social Development MEC Shana Fernandez’s spokesperson Joshua Chigome said: “We are still awaiting further clarity on the rules and regulation surrounding the lockdown.

“Presently, shelters for the homeless are still operational and the Department of Social Development is communicating with the various facilities around proper hygiene and infectious disease protocols.