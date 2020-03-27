City scrambles to provide shelter for Cape homeless amid Covid-19 lockdown
Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said: “Since the announcement of the lockdown, the City has held further engagements with various interested and affected parties working in the street people sector, following initial discussions and guidelines put in place when the Covid-19 outbreak first manifested in South Africa. These engagements are continuing. The City is committed to ensuring that vulnerable residents are looked after. We will continue to work very closely with our partners who will guide further efforts to ensure that every individual is able to receive the necessary care through these difficult times.”
South Africans have been ordered to stay at home for 21-days by President Cyril Ramaphosa in effort to contain spread of the coronavirus.
Social Development MEC Shana Fernandez’s spokesperson Joshua Chigome said: “We are still awaiting further clarity on the rules and regulation surrounding the lockdown.
“Presently, shelters for the homeless are still operational and the Department of Social Development is communicating with the various facilities around proper hygiene and infectious disease protocols.
“Shelters for the homeless are not 24-hour residential facilities. Instead, they provide a sleepover facility and supper. Homeless people will be referred to health facilities if needed. We are also working closely with the City of Cape Town, which has a dedicated Street People Unit in our disaster response strategies.”
In the meantime, Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille has said that her department had mapped properties across all provinces in all 44 districts and eight metros. According to her, some of these sites would be available for people living in informal settlements where there were no isolation facilities available.@MarvinCharles17
Cape Argus