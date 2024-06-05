City searching for next intake of seasonal Cape lifeguards

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department is calling on aspiring lifeguards to apply for its latest intake of seasonal lifeguard positions. Every year the City recruits hundreds of seasonal lifeguards as part of its summer readiness initiatives, to ensure the safety of thousands of people who visit municipal pools and beaches across the Metro.

Based on its recruitment processes, the City enlists its chosen lifeguards and splits them into four categories - the beach lifeguard, senior beach lifeguard, swimming pool lifeguard, and senior swimming pool lifeguard, to cover its various water recreational facilities every season. All candidates undergo competency testing during the selection process, and must have a clean criminal record with no pending charges against them. Applications are submitted online, and candidates should be registered for e-recruitment on the City’s website and complete the application form before the deadline, June 18, 2024. The assessment for beach lifeguards requires candidates to complete a 400-metre swimming pool swim in under eight minutes and a 200-metre beach run, 300-metre sea swim and 200-metre beach run in under 10 minutes.

The assessment for pool lifeguards requires candidates to swim 100 metres in under two minutes. Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Patricia Van der Ross, said that in addition to meeting all of the set criteria, candidates are also required to pass a compulsory swim and rescue test, and demonstrate first aid skills. She said: “Our lifeguards are the first line of defence in our drowning prevention strategy, and wearing the uniform comes with great responsibility. Every year we draw hundreds of hopefuls, and I do not doubt that this year will see similar interest.”

“I want to encourage applicants to carefully check the requirements to ensure that they are eligible, but also to make sure that their applications are completed in full, with all of the supporting documentation, submitted as soon as possible,” Van der Ross said. According to the City, applicants who have worked for the City in past seasons do not need to apply again. However, they are required to contact their nearest area office. For more information on the recruitment process and requirements please visit: https://bit.ly/3XdKKUF