City sets its sights on re-pitching DHL Stadium, updating tech to match international standards

In June 31 000 spectators attended the final match of the URC Championship between the DHL Stormers and Vodacom Blue Bulls at Cape Town Stadium. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) The City of Cape Town is embarking on yet another project to level its facilities with the international market. This time, it has announced that it will be reworking the pitch at the DHL Stadium, combining both artificial and natural grass to create a modern-day event-appropriate stadium.

The City said that its pitch revamp would also offer the stadium greater stabilisation with current technological upgrades in pitch design, to ensure that it remains aligned to the very best international benchmarks for rugby and soccer. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said DHL Stadium has become a much-loved landmark in Cape Town, with hundreds of thousands of sports and music fans enjoying the performances being hosted here. Hill-Lewis said: “We want to ensure that it is benchmarked with the best in the world, so that it continues to attract the biggest events, and grows our local events industry. Making sure the pitch stays up to date with the latest technological advancements is part of our ongoing investment in Cape Town’s place as the number one events destination in the world.”

The new pitch will also enable the stadium to have a speedier turnaround time for concerts with less recovery time needed for the pitch as it will be more resilient, according to the City. This will result in fewer potential date conflicts between concerts generally hosted during the week and sporting events on weekends. “DHL Stadium has experienced far more events than ever before. While this is an exciting time for the stadium and one that is resulting in the stadium being a venue of choice for both football and rugby, it has also meant that the pitch is experiencing foot traffic like never before.” “This includes the hosting of international events such as the British and Irish Lions, the Springbok Test against Wales, as well as the Vodacom URC quarter-final, semi-final and finals. The stadium has also hosted several PSL soccer matches, including Cape Town City FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs,” the City said.

DHL Stormers head coach John Dobson said: “We are very excited about this positive step forward. The pitch will be similar to what we had at Newlands, but the technology has changed dramatically over the last few years, so we look forward to an even better playing experience.” DHL Stadium CEO Lesley De Reuck said: “The new pitch will ensure we remain on par with the best stadiums in the world and continue to attract showcase events like the Vodacom URC Final, HSBC 7s, Monster Jam and international artists contributing to our ongoing success.” The City of Cape Town says it anticipates that the pitch replacement will take place between July and October 2023, subject to it securing a budget and approvals for the project.

“The City will release a tender in this regard in October 2022.”