City sets up task team to assess impact of Covid-19 lockdown on Cape economy

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has established an Economic Task Team to assess the impact of the pandemic on Cape Town’s economy. Mayco member for economic opportunities, James Vos, said: “This team consists of officials from the City’s Department of Enterprise and Investment and the City’s Policy Unit. “They are actioning, gathering detailed economic impact assessment data, as well as sector-specific data, to best inform responses to the effect on the workforce as well as local and external supply and demand.” Vos said he had already written to the ministers of Tourism, Trade and Industry and Small Business Development to ask for more details and time- lines for any financial relief by the national government. He had also offered the City’s assistance to administer relief packages from the national government to businesses in distress and to promote the City’s incentives scheme to assist with business retention and expansion.

Vos said they would also be commissioning the City’s strategic business partners to work closely with businesses in affected sectors, as well as to engage with chambers of commerce to identify challenges faced by businesses, to ensure continuity of service delivery. The City has also established a tourism task team and will be working closely with tourism organisations.

“This team includes our tourism partner, Cape Town Tourism, and officials from the Department of Enterprise and Assessment.

“They have put the following into action: discussions with the private sector, including the banking industry, to identify other forms of financial relief that can be provided for the tourism sector; working with a scenario strategist to set up a virtual workshop with key captains of industry, small businesses, board members and other partners, to look at how to manage and prepare for the recovery of the tourism sector once the tide turns,” Vos said.

The tourism industry, in particular, is expected to suffer a loss due to the lockdown that began at midnight on Thursday night.

