City to launch indigent campaign for households surviving on less than R7500 a month

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s directorate for finance has brought back its Indigent Support campaign.
The directorate announced the return of the financial assistance scheme at the weekend, adding it had also expanded the qualifying threshold for pensioners and social grant recipients.
The campaign works to alleviate the financial impact of households that live on less than R7 500 a month by subsidising some basic services bills.
Finance Mayco member Siseko Mbandezi said qualifying residents could benefit from debt write-offs, access to free basic services, and potentially qualify for a 100% discount on their property rates, but only if the household had not received a once-off write-off already.
Mbandezi said the City’s Revenue teams would start the campaign by visiting local communities across the Metro in the coming months to offer assistance and help residents complete their applications.
“The City offers some of the highest levels of assistance to residents in need of any metro in South Africa. We’ve allocated some R4.3 billion for rates and services relief to help our indigent residents and pensioners. It is easier to apply than customers may think Our team of expert officials will … assist residents with their indigent support applications,” Mbandezi said.
Although successful households would have to re-apply every 12 months from the date of approval, applications from residents 60 years and older will remain valid until the next municipal valuation of their property comes into effect. The City said this would be expected to be from June 30, 2026, or until a supplementary valuation was implemented.
To apply, residents will need documents such as their proof of identification, a bank statement, a bond statement and a copy of the estate documents if the applicant has inherited their property.