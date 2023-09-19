City to launch indigent campaign for households surviving on less than R7500 a month

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s directorate for finance has brought back its Indigent Support campaign. The directorate announced the return of the financial assistance scheme at the weekend, adding it had also expanded the qualifying threshold for pensioners and social grant recipients.

The campaign works to alleviate the financial impact of households that live on less than R7 500 a month by subsidising some basic services bills. Finance Mayco member Siseko Mbandezi said qualifying residents could benefit from debt write-offs, access to free basic services, and potentially qualify for a 100% discount on their property rates, but only if the household had not received a once-off write-off already. Mbandezi said the City’s Revenue teams would start the campaign by visiting local communities across the Metro in the coming months to offer assistance and help residents complete their applications.