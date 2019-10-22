The City of Cape Town has issued a R100 million, 25-year tender to lease an erf adjacent to the Cape Town Stadium in attempts to commercialise the precinct. Picture: David Ritchie

Cape Town - The City has announced plans to lease out a piece of vacant land in the Cape Town Stadium precinct. It intends to get council approval to start with the public participation process to manage the portion of erf 2188 for five years. A report by the City’s economic opportunities and asset management directorate said: “The leasing of the land will relieve council of the maintenance burden and a market-related rental income will be generated.”

The market-related rental value of the property is about R122 000 a month and the overall value of the property is R10 500 000. “The aim of this project is to leverage City assets through asset optimisation and rationalisation in order to stimulate economic benefit for the city.”

Newinvest 12 has been the lessee since 2000 and will continue until May next year. Newinvest further applied for a two-year and 11 months lease extension from June 2017 to May 2020, which was granted. It sublets the premises to McDonald’s. The lapse of the lease gives leeway for the City to issue a public tender for a new tenant.

Last week, the Cape Argus reported that the City planned to lease the Cape Town Stadium for a mere R100 a year to a municipal entity created to operate and manage the stadium.