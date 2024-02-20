City to present upgrade design of Chapel Street in District Six

Cape Town - Ndifuna Ukwazi has welcomed the upgrade of Chapel Street in District Six ahead of the City of Cape Town’s open day on Saturday, where the Urban Planning and Design Department will present the draft detailed design for the upgrading of the historical site. The City said this project builds on the District Six Public Realm Strategy that was finalised in 2022 in collaboration with the District Six community, stakeholders, and interested parties, and one of the projects identified in collaboration with the District Six community was the upgrade of Chapel Street to facilitate movement between Trafalgar Park, New Hanover Street, and the CBD.

“We are now ready to present the draft detailed design for the upgrade of Chapel Street to the local community, other residents, stakeholders, and interested parties. This is the ideal opportunity for residents to see the changes we have incorporated since May 2023 and to submit further comments. “The intention of this project is to implement improvements that will benefit the community of District Six and those visiting the area. I encourage residents, and the local community in particular, to please attend the open day and collaborate with us,” said deputy mayor and mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment Eddie Andrews. Andrews said the draft detailed design also focuses on creating a pedestrian-centred environment along Chapel Street.

“This includes interventions to make the road safer for pedestrians with traffic-calming measures, narrowing the road itself, and widening the sidewalks. This is in addition to the planting of trees to lure people outside where they can interact with visitors, each other, and their neighbourhood.” Dr Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi, said the historical significance of District Six is not just in its streets, but in the displaced people unable to return due to high property prices, gentrification, and displacement. “Protecting their legacy is crucial amidst urban development. Ndifuna Ukwazi supports the Chapel Street upgrade plan but reminds the City of the increasing threat to the security of tenure.