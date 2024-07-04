City touts its Cape venues, shares plans for upgrades

Cape Town - Mayco Member for Economic Growth, James Vos, has touted all upgrades to the venues the City of Cape Town manages, and how it is continuing to leverage and improve them. The Strategic Assets portfolio under the Economic Growth Directorate manages immovable property assets of high economic, heritage, touristic, and environmental value, such as Athlone Stadium, the Good Hope Centre, City Hall, Grand Parade, the Desmond and Leah Tutu House (previously known as the Old Granary), the Green Point Athletic Stadium, and the Green Point Urban Park.

“One of the main economic drivers of the Strategic Assets’ portfolio is providing safe and compliant sites for the successful hosting of events and other economic activities,” Vos said. Vos said these venues have hosted a variety of events, resulting in a busy calendar during the past financial year (July 2023 – June 2024). “Visiting the Grand Parade during the festive season, I could feel the palpable excitement as we switched on the Festive Lights, drawing thousands to this historic site.

“It was a joy to see the Grand Parade, not only hosting the weekly Wednesday and Saturday Markets, but also special events like DRIFTCity, the Slave Route Challenge, and the Totalsports Women’s Race. “The City Hall remains a jewel in our crown, hosting the Cape Philharmonic Orchestra and Parliament sessions, as well as the Loeries Awards Ceremony and a memorable performance by the legendary Abdullah Ibrahim,” Vos said. “Standing in the same hall where Ibrahim once debuted over 70 years ago was a moving experience, highlighting the enduring legacy of this iconic venue.

“The Green Point Athletic Stadium and Park were abuzz with activity, hosting the Cape Town Cycle Tour and the Wings for Life World Run. “The Urban Park alone receives more than a million visitors a year. I often go there with my family to enjoy this incredible piece of nature’s heaven and invite Capetonians to do the same.” He added that the Athlone Stadium was the backdrop for diverse events such as PSL soccer games, the Coke Cup Final, the Minstrel Competitions, and the Cape Town Ablaze Gospel Event, which drew over 50 000 attendees over three days.

To ensure these facilities remain top-notch, Vos said the City is implementing projects to maintain and improve them, complying with the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act and other regulations. Here are some key upgrades: Grand Parade: Enhanced signage and the installation of commemorative structures.

City Hall: Upgrades to CCTV, wayfinding signage and lighting. Future plans include improving universal access and restoring historic items like the clock-tower’s carillon.

Green Point Stadium: Resurfacing its track to achieve a Class 2 World Athletic Certification.

Athlone Stadium: Upgraded CCTV systems and additional balustrades, with ongoing design considerations for its long-term use.

Good Hope Centre supports Cape Town’s thriving film industry and is used for filming and production. The Phase 1 Heritage Impact Assessment, now open for public comment, will guide the City in determining the best future use for the Good Hope Centre. An aerial view of the Green Point Urban Park. “Working closely with the Strategic Assets Department, we are committed to ensuring that our City’s assets are not just maintained, but continuously improved.

“Our ongoing efforts to get things done reflect our dedication to maximising their economic value while preserving their historical significance,” Vos said. “Each visit to these sites reaffirms my commitment to ensuring they remain vibrant and welcoming spaces for all. “We encourage the use of our Strategic Assets for hosting events and other activities.”