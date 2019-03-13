The City has urged residents to continue paying their rates as the income from rates and services enables the delivery of municipal services. File picture: Matthew Jordaan/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - The City has urged residents to continue paying their rates as the income from rates and services enables the delivery of municipal services. It warned that stern action would be taken against serial defaulters and those who could pay, but refused to do so.

Assistance was offered to residents experiencing financial difficulties.

In January, 14203 letters of demand were sent and 607 debtors were handed over for adverse credit listing, the City said.

Close to R3billion was made available in the current financial year for rates refunds and indigent relief to qualifying residents.

“It is really important that we all contribute our fair share for services. Those who are in financial difficulties must approach us for relief. Hoping that the debt will go away or ignoring the problem is not the answer, and there is help on offer,” said mayoral committee member for finance, Ian Neilson.

“As a caring City, we make allowance for residents who are unable to pay for basic services to make representation to the City for relief, and for those who are struggling to pay their municipal accounts to enter into an agreed arrangement plan to pay off their arrears.”

He added that if those who had the means to pay for services rendered refused to do so, it had a marked impact on the sustainability of the City.

“It is vital that we instil a culture of payment. Residents need to acknowledge that while we all have rights, we all have responsibilities, too.

“If any resident’s water is restricted, electricity supply disconnected, prepaid electricity purchases limited or if legal action is instituted against them, this is done as a last resort,” Neilson said.

“This only occurs if residents have ignored all the notices sent to them and they have not made any attempt to obtain help from the City. We must continue to focus on financial resilience in order to continue providing services.”

Neilson said the City would continue enforcing the payment of outstanding debts through effective debt management actions, which may include the collection of all arrears debt through prepaid electricity purchases, property owners being handed over for adverse credit listing at the relevant credit bureaus, and accounts being handed over for legal action to appointed attorneys to initiate legal recovery actions, which could lead to a sale in execution of the property to recover the municipal debt.

A total of 6619 prepaid electricity blocking charge collection letters were delivered, and 136 accounts were sent for prepaid electricity purchases collection in January.

If the debt was still not settled, then these debtors would be handed over for legal action, according to Neilson.