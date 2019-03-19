The City of Cape Town’s Transport Directorate will invest approximately R41,2 million on building a brand new minibus-taxi facility in Dunoon. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Transport Directorate will invest approximately R41,2 million on building a brand new minibus-taxi facility in Dunoon. The sod-turning took place earlier on Monday, March 18, and marked the official commencement of the construction.

The new facility will be located on the corner of Potsdam and Dumani Roads in Dunoon and it is anticipated that the construction work will take about 24 months to complete.

"I attended the sod-turning this afternoon, together with the members of the project steering committee. We’re all very excited about this project, and I want to request the local residents in particular to work with us, so that we can complete the facility as soon as possible. We need everybody’s support – from the operators, to the commuters and traders, and local residents – to keep disruptions to the minimum," said Mayco Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase.

The project includes:

a covered loading area

six loading lanes

a two-storey retail block for potential traders

a ramp leading up to the traders’ block

a room for traders downstairs

an administrative block, with public ablution facilities

clear signage

a security tower that will be used to monitor activities at the rank

"The minibus-taxi operations won’t be affected in terms of a relocation as the Dunoon Taxi Association will still continue operating from a section of the existing Dunoon Minibus Taxi rank (DTA)," said Purchase.

The DTA, however, has made arrangements with a private property owner in close proximity to the existing Dunoon taxi rank to park their vehicles at that site, and to only use the existing rank when vehicles are required to load passengers.

"Thousands of commuters rely on minibus-taxis to get to work and school every day. We want to make the commuters’ waiting time at the public transport facilities as comfortable, safe, and convenient as possible. This project will improve the quality of public transport services in Dunoon. Not only will it be aesthetically pleasing, but it will also have a roof-covered area to protect users from sun and rain, and make their commuting experience a much better experience overall," said Purchase.

The traders that were operating from the current taxi rank will be temporarily accommodated close to their existing trade area.

"It is important for us to accommodate the informal traders at an alternate trading site as this is a sole source of income for many individuals. The informal economy plays an important part in alleviating poverty in communities and informal trading is just as important as businesses in the formal economy," said Mayco Member for Urban Management, Grant Twigg.

