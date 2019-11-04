The City council’s approval to have a developer manage the Bellville Velodrome while it maintains control of the facility has received a lukewarm response from residents. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The City council’s approval to have a developer manage the Bellville Velodrome while it maintains control of the facility has received a lukewarm response from residents. The City is planning a massive facelift for the 22-year-old venue. According to the City, the Velodrome and Athletic Stadium will be leased to and managed by the developer for an initial period of 30 years with two renewal options for an additional 15 years each. The tender submitted by Devmet Property Developments (Pty) Ltd (Devmet) and approved by the City contained two elements: the lease, upgrade and management of the facility and the purchase and development of vacant land surrounding the facility for retail, office, hotel, conference and residential development.

Mayco member for economic opportunities James Vos said: “The City will benefit from the upgrade of these two facilities at a minimum, total amount of R61.74 million funded by the developer. It goes without saying that the sports clubs, schools and community groups currently utilising these facilities would still be able to and will be consulted prior to finalisation.”

Vos has set out several recommendations for the City’s parks and recreation directorate to establish within the space of 30 days. Recommendations include finding alternative accommodation for the clubs that utilise the facility and to determine tariffs with the various stakeholders.

The City was in August prompted to commence with a public participation process after Bellville residents called to preserve the building. A mere 270 comments were received. Devmet, which acquired the property, had been in a dispute with the City after it was required to pay R25m to the City 18 months prior to the commencement of trading.