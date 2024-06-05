City’s EPWP training programme helps farmer expand his business

Cape Town - The City’s urban waste management directorate said it is pleased to be part of the remarkable success of Khaya Burwana, a beneficiary of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) Entrepreneurship Training Programme. Burwana’s business, AgriKey Farming (formerly Hatch of Oak), has seen “significant growth and diversification” from the support provided by the programme.

Burwana founded his small-scale farming business in Mfuleni in 2021. Initially focusing on farming layer and broiler chickens, and selling eggs to local consumers, Burwana’s business has undergone substantial expansion and diversification during his participation in the programme. The EPWP Entrepreneurship Training Programme, now in its third year, equips entrepreneurs with essential skills to meet these goals through comprehensive training and development modules provided by UWC.

These modules cover financial management, marketing, leadership, and more, coupled with personalised coaching and mentorship. “Thanks to the programme’s comprehensive training and development modules, provided by the University of the Western Cape, Khaya acquired essential skills in financial management, marketing, and leadership. “Coupled with personalised coaching and mentorship, these tools empowered him to identify and seize growth opportunities,” the City said.

Burwana expanded AgriKey Farming’s operational scope. His business now includes farming pigs and the cultivation of crops. “A noteworthy achievement is his collaboration with five local schools, where he grows crops on their premises in partnership with another entrepreneur who builds vertical farming infrastructure. “The partnership with schools sees 40% of the harvest directed towards school feeding schemes, and provides an opportunity for learners to gain the skills to grow their own food as well,” the City said.

The City’s urban waste management directorate said it is pleased to be part of the remarkable success of Khaya Burwana. Picture: Supplied “In addition, Burwana has successfully launched five braai meat stalls within the community, creating a local hub for fresh, locally sourced meat products. This expansion has created employment opportunities for 10 staff members, further contributing to the local economy. “Despite such remarkable success, Burwana’s vision extends beyond his current achievements. His ambition is to establish a compliant abattoir to supply local stores, ensuring high standards of meat production and distribution.” Burwana said: “I want to thank the City of Cape Town for all the assistance. I am proud (and also brag) about being a part of this programme.”