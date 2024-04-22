City's Law Enforcement push back on forceful land invasion at Macassar Beach over the weekend

Cape Town - An attempted land invasion at Macassar Beach over the weekend was quickly nipped in the bud as authorities pounced on squatters. Several spots around the beach were marked with white flags as alleged squatters intended to execute the illegal land grab, said ward councillor, Peter Helfrich.

Helfrich said he received reliable information that leaders of groups allegedly instructed their members to convene a mass meeting on Friday on the beach to discuss their plans. He said it was reported that during the meeting, they would mark out their respective parcels of land using flags and danger tape. “On the afternoon of Friday, I was informed that these groups had arrived.

“Without delay, I alerted our City law enforcement agencies and SAPS who took decisive action to prevent the illegal activity from occurring,” Helfrich said. When visiting the area near the sand mines on Saturday, Helfrich was then approached and handed a cell phone to speak with a leader who was out of the province. “He informed me that he had not given them the permission to attempt an illegal land grab in Macassar,” Helfrich said.

“After a lengthy conversation, he assured me that the groups would withdraw from the area. “Our law enforcement agencies ensured that this commitment was upheld.” At the beach, locals were present to show that they were prepared to oppose any attempt at land grabs.

Macassar community activist, Christiaan Stewart, said it was unfair for “outsiders” to be able to claim plots. “Outsiders come and do land invasion, it doesn’t take place during the day but at night. “This made locals upset because why are people coming and taking land at the beach?

“I know everyone is looking for a place to live but not to go through the wrong channels,” Stewart said. According to him, the parcels of land apparently cost around R50. Law enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, said they were monitoring the area.

“Yes, the City is aware of the incident and law enforcement is monitoring the area to prevent any further attempts to unlawfully occupy the reserve. “The City also applied for a court order to prevent an invasion of the land.” The local community has already opposed plans to move the squatters into their town.

This, after the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa expressed its intention to transfer unlawful inhabitants from their central railway line to Macassar. However, the Central Line Relocation and Recovery Project's Project Management Committee previously confirmed that other land was acquired. [email protected]