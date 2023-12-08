Cape Town – The City’s R9 million underground electricity cable project in Woodstock is nearing completion, with the final tarring being carried out in a number of roads. More than 9 000m of overhead cable as well as 104 transmission poles were removed and replaced with 18 000m of underground cabling and infrastructure in the area.

This aims to reduce the incidence and risk associated with the vandalism of electrical infrastructure and upgrades infrastructure for greater efficiency. Mayco Member for Energy, Councillor Beverley van Reenen, and officials visited the project in Woodstock.

As part of the project, 78 new light-emitting diode (LED) streetlights and an 800-Kilo Volt Amperes (kVA) mini substation were installed in the community. Van Reenen added: “The project commenced in July this year and we are pleased that it is nearing completion, ahead of schedule. The final tarring will be completed in the coming days. “Underground cabling infrastructure has significant advantages over the older overhead electricity supply infrastructure, such as it being less vulnerable to damage from the weather and trees, less likely to be vandalised by criminals, less likely to be damaged by motor vehicle accidents as well as being more attractive for the residents of Woodstock and surrounding communities.”

The City thanked its teams, contractors and the Woodstock community for working with them during this project. “The City is investing significantly in the upgrading and maintenance of its critical supply infrastructure around the metro. This year, the City also achieved a 96.86% of its R1 billion Capital Budget Spend for the 2022/23 Financial Year, which shows our dedication to service delivery to our communities. “Our teams will continue to monitor and protect critical infrastructure in all areas, especially the identified hotspots, and we urge residents to be our eyes and ears in our fight against theft and vandalism of infrastructure,” said Van Reenen.