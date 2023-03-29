Civil Aviation Authority launches an investigation after a light aircraft crash in Kraaifontein

Cape Town - The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has launched an investigation into the crash of a light plane in Kraaifontein in which two pilots were lucky to escape with injuries. Titanium Securitas head of operations Kobus Kotze said rescuers responded to the crash yesterday in the vicinity of the Waste Water Treatment Plant after receiving multiple phone calls just after 11am.

He said when they arrived, they found the pilots, aged 25 and 31, outside the plane. One had serious injuries, the other moderate injuries. “Both patients were stabilised by advanced life support paramedics. One patient was flown to a level one trauma centre by Air Mercy Service and the other was transported via road to the appropriate facility,” Kotze said. SACAA communications manager Sisa Majola said the SACAA was informed by the Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) of a Piper Cherokee PA28A aircraft accident in the Bottelary area on Tuesday.