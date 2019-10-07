Nomvume Ralarala, who is also the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) deputy president, said she was encouraged to speak out after the Premier declared recently that he would not shy away from fighting corruption.
Ralarala is supported by Shaheed Mahomed, the acting spokesperson (Western Cape) for the Socialist Revolutionary Workers’ Party, of which she is a member.
According to Ralarala, she performed the duties of an acting deputy director for three-and-a-half years, before an approval to fill the position was granted. During the pre-selection phase of the vacant position, for which she duly applied, no adequate candidate was found and the position was re-advertised.
The short-listing process was finalised and the short-listing submission was submitted to Social Development MEC Albert Fritz for consideration and appointment. The shortlist was not approved following a provincial cabinet decision to re-prioritise due to budget constraints. However, it was also decided that there would be a new project, Early Childhood Development (ECD).