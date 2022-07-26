Claremont cops still hunting for attackers who killed security guard and wounded another

Cape Town - Police are yet to apprehend suspects involved in two shooting incidents in which private security officials were ambushed, attacked and robbed of their firearms between Claremont and Harfield. Private security firm Fidelity Services Group has expressed concern about the incidents which occurred at the weekend.

Prior to these incidents there were two attacks on the company’s patrolling security officials which resulted in one officer being killed and another seriously injured. Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann confirmed the incidents that occurred less than 30 minutes apart, pledging the group’s support for the police investigation into the incidents. Bartmann said: “We are deeply saddened by the attacks on our security personnel. We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family of our colleague who died, and we wish our second officer a speedy recovery.

“The Fidelity Group will be working with police to ensure that the attackers are found and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” he said. Police say they are still to make arrests pertaining to the incidents. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Claremont police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and robbery of firearms. This follows two incidents on Saturday, July 23.

“In the first incident, Claremont police were alerted to a complaint of a shooting incident at around 9.19pm in First Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a male person inside a vehicle who sustained gunshot wounds to his body. It is believed that the victim was disarmed in the process.” Swartbooi said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital. “At about 9.50pm, officers were alerted to another shooting incident in Herschel Close, Harfield Village. When officers arrived, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. We have reason to believe the unknown suspects also disarmed the second victim before fleeing from the scene in an undisclosed direction. They are yet to be arrested,” he said. [email protected] Cape Argus