Claremont Main Road Mosque celebrates 170th anniversary

Cape Town - At the Claremont Main Road Mosque (CMRM), emotions ran high as it celebrated and honoured those past and present, who had played a pivotal and long-standing role in the mosque as it commemorated its 170th anniversary. Since its establishment in 1854, the CMRM continues to stand on the bustling Main Road, as a site for spiritual guidance, interfaith solidarity, and social justice.

Yesterday, the mosque formally commemorated its 170th anniversary with the public programme consisting of dhikr led by the Al-Ameen Dhikr Jama’ah and Khatam al-Qur’an (completion of the Holy Quran) followed by brief speeches. Archival researcher, Abdud-Daiyaan Petersen, provided insight on the early history of the Claremont/ Newlands area and that the area goes back to the pre-colonial period during the time of the Khoi. As the land was fertile, the Dutch East India Company (VOC) started a number of plantations and farms, including in the Newlands area.

“And when they came there to set up these farms, it was also at a distance enough from the City that they placed many of the political exiles from Indonesia on these farms because placing them this far means they didn’t have influence on the slaves that were living in Bo-Kaap, in the City at the time. And so the first introduction of Islam to this part of Cape Town, of the Peninsula, was the placement of these Muslims on many of these farms.” The very first mosque established in the area was the CMRM when in 1849, Slamdien Darries purchased the property. Professor Aslam Fataar of the University of Stellenbosch and longstanding and senior member of the CMRM paid tribute to Imam Gassan Solomons.