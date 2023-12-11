Clarence Drive reopens for one-way traffic, but expect delays

Cape Town - Clarence Drive, the scenic route which is a vital economic connector between Gordon’s Bay and the coastal towns of Rooi Els, Betty’s Bay, and Pringle Bay, reopened on Monday for one-way traffic after flood damage. The provincial government said while the road will be opened as soon as it is safe, road users are urged to plan and delay trips till late afternoon to allow teams to fully vacate the site. The road opened at 4pm, with traffic accommodation, in time for afternoon peak.

Repairs to Clarence Drive have progressed to the point that one-way traffic can be accommodated, which is a week ahead of initial projections. The scenic road was closed after it sustained significant damage following the unprecedented floods that hit the Western Cape during the Heritage Day long weekend. The route suffered serious damage as a result of a number of significant landslips and rock slides.

While the road has reopened, several restrictions still remain in place for public safety. This scenic route, which is a vital economic connector between Gordon’s Bay and the coastal towns of Rooi Els, Betty’s Bay, and Pringle Bay, suffered serious damage as a result of a number of significant landslips and rock slides. Picture: Western Cape Government Supplied Clearing continued as areas became stable enough to work on, but the main priority was to enable one lane of traffic for now, until two-way traffic could be fully restored. Drivers have been cautioned that even when one-way traffic becomes possible, based on construction requirements, there is a high likelihood of extended closures which will either be for set times during the day or for several days at a time.

The Western Cape Government has strongly advised regular users of this road to be prepared for such closures, which may be at short notice. However, closures during the peak festive season are unlikely. Updates will be posted on the provincial government’s website. Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers said about the timeous reopening of this route: “Today marks a significant milestone as we reopen this key tourist route, fostering renewed connections and opportunities for growth and prosperity for the region.

“While we were resolute in our commitment to have the road open to one-way traffic by mid-December, we had to remain aware of the fact that many variables could delay this opening.” “There are six stop-and-go points on Clarence Drive and one at Palmiet Bridge, bringing it to a total of seven stop-and-go points between Gordon’s Bay and Kleinmond, which will add to your travel time. “I urge road users to factor in additional travel time when using this route. I further ask road users to be patient and to be courteous towards points-men and -women.