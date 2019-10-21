Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the incident was being investigated by the police, Metrorail and appropriate action would be taken once completed. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A scuffle between commuters and the Metrorail Security guards resulted in a shooting which claimed the life of an alleged commuter, at the Heideveld train station on Monday morning. Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the incident was being investigated by the police, Metrorail and appropriate action would be taken once completed.

Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said a case was opened for investigation after an incident that occurred this morning where the body of an unknown man was found at Hiedeveld Railway Station at about 06:55.

Malo said according to reports from the Manenberg police attended the scene, they were informed by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) personnel that some of the commuters from Khayelitsha had no train tickets this morning and when the train was about to stop at Heideveld Station, "in order for these commuters to purchase tickets, they started to go off and ran away from the security guards while the train was moving".

"The whole commotion led to one PRASA female personnel stabbed by one of the commuters while they were trying to escape and she was transported to a nearby health care facility for medical treatment," Malo said.