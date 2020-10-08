Clash of legal opinions stymies gambling bill debate

Cape Town - A clash of legal opinions forced the standing committee on finance, economic opportunities and tourism to postpone its deliberations on submissions received with regard to the province’s 19th Gambling and Racing Amendment Bill. Having received clashing opinions from the legislature’s legal adviser, Romeo Maasdorp, and from state law adviser in the Department of the Premier, Astrid Muller, the committee agreed to write to the Speaker’s Office to request an external opinion. Committee member Daylin Mitchell came up with the proposal after the committee reached an impasse. “I propose that the way we as a committee can take the matter forward is to get a third legal opinion from an external legal practitioner and take it from there. I am making the suggestion so that when we eventually move on, we can in good conscience say we have exhausted all legal avenues,” Mitchell said. The proposal garnered the support of the most of the committee, except for EFF MPL Nosipho Makamba-Botya, who said: “Why must we seek external advice when we have already got a legal opinion from our own adviser?”

Chairperson Deidre Baartman said: “As a committee, we need to satisfy ourselves that we are making the correct decision based on law. During previous deliberations on the bill, concerns had arisen from stakeholders regarding the constitutionality of the objective of the bill, which relates to the industry paying for its own regulation. Since the law, or the way it should be implemented or interpreted, is in dispute, one doesn’t want to say one or the other side is incorrect. I think we will need someone external on the matter.”

Maasdorp said: “The bill, by seeking to impose certain fees on only some in the gaming fraternity, to the exclusion of the majority, undermines and negates its own stated purpose of eventual self-sufficiency. This deliberate exclusion is arbitrary and irrational and may fall foul of the principle of legality.”

Muller argued: “A legislative provision that differentiates between persons or categories of persons is not inherently unconstitutional. It must be borne in mind that the different treatment does not have to be fair, reasonable or appropriate. The method chosen does not have to be the best or only method to achieve the objective, and not everybody has to agree with it.”

