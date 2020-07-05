Clean energy could spur SA's economic recovery

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Clean energy could be South Africa’s new “gold rush” and an active driver of the country’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, a new South African National Energy Association (Sanea) report said. Sanea believes this is possible if ­­policies and regulations are changed to be more supportive of new business models for the delivery of infrastructure in a context of weak public finances. “This approach would fundamentally shift South Africa’s energy transition trajectory and will be the equivalent of finding gold in South Africa over 100 years ago, with the resultant economic and social benefits.” The secretary-general of Sanea, Wendy Poulton, said: “In keeping with this, Sanea has made the theme of the report: ‘South Africa’s new gold rush’. “This is because there are many opportunities in the energy transition to a cleaner, lower carbon energy sector to stimulate economic growth and provide new and sustainable jobs. This is the case even with the added impact of Covid-19, the downgrade of the sovereign credit rating and an environment of low investor confidence.”

Poulter, however, cautioned: “This new gold rush would have to be carefully managed if it was to deliver maximum national benefit, as well as ensure a just transition. If the uncertainties listed in the report - which range from inappropriate policies and corruption to price volatility and a lack of skills - are not managed, economic growth will remain weak, while energy demand will not be met.”

The report lays out a set of recommendations to move the energy sector forward and minimise negative risks within a framework with people at the centre and implementation, innovation, integration and impact as key change areas.

These recommendations include understanding the impact on jobs and future skills requirements; developing a transition roadmap with detailed implementation plans; broad-based national strategies around key energy technologies; evolving the Integrated Energy Plan as a matter of urgency to ensure alignment; and enabling growth in clean energy as a mechanism to stimulate economic growth post Covid-19.

Kiren Maharaj, chairperson of the Sanea board, said: “This new gold rush needs to be carefully managed to ensure maximum national benefit.”

[email protected]