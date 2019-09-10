Volunteers gather up rubbish collected at Athlone station during a clean-up. Supplied

Cape Town - A group of volunteers who want to take back their spaces from criminals has spruced up Athlone train station. Over the weekend, a partnership between the City of Cape Town, ASEZ (World Mission Society Youth), Prasa and the local Neighbourhood Watch saw close to 60 volunteers removing the graffiti on the station’s subway walls, where they sketched various artwork under the theme “Gender equality”, and cleaned the railway track.

They also collected about 30 rubbish bags containing plastic bottles, glass bottles, toilet paper, cans, and plastic wrapping.

Ward councillor Mark Kleinschmidt said residents had complained about criminal activity around the subway area of the station, and had vowed to take back the station from criminals.

“I believe that a community clean- up and beautifying of the area restores the dignity and pride in the community. When residents take responsibility for their area and play a meaningful role in its restoration, it infects fellow residents to do the same,” he said.

“Cleaner suburbs make cleaner communities, which results in a cleaner Cape Town - the Mother City. Statistics indicate that cleaner communities result in less criminal activity because residents become more vigilant, and prevent anti-social behaviour,” Kleinschmidt added.

Kusile Kewana from World Mission Society Church of God said the main aim of their volunteer activities was to serve neighbours with the heart of a mother beyond nation, culture and language.

“We would like to also encourage communities to participate in volunteer activities to uplift their own communities,” she said.





