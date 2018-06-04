FLOODING: Streets in Uitsig and Ravensmead turned into rivers during heavy rains.Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Capetonians can pack away their umbrellas and prepare for a week of sunshine as the Cape Town Weather Office (CTWO) has given a forecast of clear skies for the week ahead.

CTWO senior forecaster Lebogang Makgati said the weather should be settling down this coming week, after pouring rain and gale force winds brought down trees and power lines in Cape Town last week and caused extensive flooding in Goodwood, Parow, Ravensmead, Belhar and Bellville South.

Makgati said clear skies and cooler temperatures will grace the Cape as a result of offshore conditions.

We will also experience temperatures in the mid-to-high teens to the early twenties on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather will cool down towards the weekend.

“The next rain is Saturday night with a 30% chance of light rain (bringing) less than 5mm over the Cape Metropole.

DELUGE: Cape Town station deck taxi rank was flooded during heavy downpours. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Kristine Louise Møller-Jensen walks on the Seapoint Promenade and looks at the spray of foam after a heavy downpour in Cape Town. Picture: Armand Hough/ANA/African News Agency.

This is due to a cold front that will brush the south-western parts of the Western Cape on Sunday morning.

“The rain and showers will persist into Sunday where chances are likely to be higher in the 60%.”

Makgati said we received fairly good amounts of rainfall in the past week.

