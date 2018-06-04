CTWO senior forecaster Lebogang Makgati said the weather should be settling down this coming week, after pouring rain and gale force winds brought down trees and power lines in Cape Town last week and caused extensive flooding in Goodwood, Parow, Ravensmead, Belhar and Bellville South.
Makgati said clear skies and cooler temperatures will grace the Cape as a result of offshore conditions.
We will also experience temperatures in the mid-to-high teens to the early twenties on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The weather will cool down towards the weekend.
“The next rain is Saturday night with a 30% chance of light rain (bringing) less than 5mm over the Cape Metropole.
This is due to a cold front that will brush the south-western parts of the Western Cape on Sunday morning.
“The rain and showers will persist into Sunday where chances are likely to be higher in the 60%.”
Makgati said we received fairly good amounts of rainfall in the past week.
Cape Argus