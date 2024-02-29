Cleo Diko’s ‘killer’ pleads guilty

Cape Town - Judgement and sentencing for the man who confessed to killing 34-year-old Cleo Diko from Mandalay is expected on March 18. Sandile Jegwa on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court, where he described how he murdered the mother of three.

Jegwa was accused of hiding Diko’s decomposed body under cement and tiles beneath his bed. A rope was found tied around her neck, and a DNA test had to be conducted to identify her. A woman led police to Jegwa after she told them about blood-stained blankets and pillows she discovered while cleaning the separate entrance where he lived. He described in court yesterday how he murdered Diko in 2022.

According to Kaylynn Palm, Western Cape Action Centre co-ordinator at Action Society, the confessed killer said they were alone when they had an argument and he hit her repeatedly with a hammer. “This is how Jegwa coldly explained how he killed Cleo. “He elaborated that before striking her with the hammer, he slapped and punched her until she was unconscious. He added that he was overcome with anger, but knew his reaction was excessive.

“Yesterday represented a big step on the road to justice for Cleo Diko. “There were big emotions in court. We are all relieved that the family will be spared a long, stretched-out trial. “To have him admit what he did was painful to hear, but so very needed for the family to move on, knowing that he will now face the consequences.”

Palm said they fought tooth and nail with Diko’s family and friends for justice to be served. “The case slowly started gaining momentum this year, and yesterday we walked out of court one step closer to justice. We will continue to support Cleo’s family until Jegwa is punished to the fullest extent of the law. “The prosecutor asked that the court impose the maximum sentence of 25 years or more, and not the minimum of 15 years.