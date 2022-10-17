Climate Change Week takes off at Paarl’s Green School SA

Cape Town - As Climate Change Week prepares to conclude on Tuesday with the spotlight on how locals can contribute to taking the world to a sustainable, resilient and zero-carbon future, the Green School SA hosted an exhibition to help individuals and businesses reduce their emissions and carbon footprint. The South African school, located in Paarl, is the third in a growing network of global schools that educates for sustainability through community-integrated, entrepreneurial learning, all in a natural environment from Grade R through to Grade 9.

To mark Climate Change Week on Saturday, the school invited the public to learn about the latest developments in the world of electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid models, as well as alternative electricity. Green School SA co-founder Alba Brand said the exhibition celebrated solutions individuals and business owners could adopt to reduce their carbon emissions. These included solar energy systems, electrical vehicles, tools and a presentation on green architecture and construction.

On show were electrical and hybrid cars from Audi, BMW, Porsche, Ferrari and Jaguar, electrical bikes and scooters from Cake Bike and Hellsend, electrical bicycles from Trek Bikes and Specialised, electrical landscaping equipment from Stihl, solar panels and invertors from Frame Energy, Solareff (a specialist South African renewable energy solutions company) and Dorman Project, and an exhibition by Gass Architects and Energy Master Builders. One of the presenters, Solareff chief operating officer De Villiers Botha, said the opportunity to share direct experience on the topics with the public was the true highlight. “We educated the audience about the green lifestyle of effectively generating your own clean energy and using that for your energy consumption needs and mobility, something we already do daily. People should do proper research before investing in ‘green’ assets and engage with experts before buying,” Botha said.

Brand said a highlight of the exhibition was a panel discussion by experts on practical next steps for homeowners and business owners who are considering adding solar power to their roofs. It included costs, technology, maintenance and simply connecting interested parties to experts. She said rather than being overwhelmed and paralysed by the scale of climate change-related problems, the school encourages everyone to find changes that are practical in their lives and businesses, find solutions and start with the small steps. [email protected]