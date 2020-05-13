Clinic in Athlone closes due to positive Covid-19 case

Cape Town - Dr Abdurahman Community Day Centre in Athlone was forced to close down their premises after exposure to the coronavirus (Covid-19) on Wednesday. The clinic, located at Eland Street, will undergo a deep-cleaning and sanitisation of the premises today and is expected to reopen on Thursday. Spokesperson for Health MEC Nomawethu Sbukwana confirmed that the clinic is currently closed due to a positive Covid-19 test result, and that all staff members were sent home. “The facility will be sanitised today and all staff tested. The senior sister in charge will keep us informed of when the hospital will reopen.” Western Cape Health Department spokesperson Monique Johnstone added: “To ensure the safety of all staff and patients and to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Dr Abdurahman Community Day Centre was closed for deep-cleaning and sanitation today after being exposed to a positive Covid-19 case.

“Close contacts will be tested for Covid-19 and have been instructed to self-isolate. The facility will resume services Thursday 14 May.”



