Clipper Race crew set to sail into V&A Waterfront after Uruguay stopover

Cape Town - After an action-packed stopover in Punta del Este, Uruguay, the Clipper Race fleet is now closing in on Cape Town, after having taken on the epic 3 555 nautical mile journey across the South Atlantic. This edition is the 11th time the Clipper Race will arrive in the city, which is considered a highly popular stop among the crew.

The Clipper Race sees adventurers from all walks of life take on the exceptional challenge of racing across the world’s oceans on board a 70ft yacht. With 350-plus occupations across the participants, doctors race alongside teachers and tattoo artists, and can sign up for individual legs, or the full 40 000 nautical mile circumnavigation. The fleet is expected to arrive in Cape Town from November 9, where the race crew will be able to relax and recharge after a tiring ocean crossing, and enjoy all facilities and hospitality on offer at the V&A Waterfront Marina. During their time in Cape Town, the crew, supporters and the public can look forward to a number of activities including free yacht tours and sustainability activities.

The arrival into port will mark the end of Leg 2: The South Atlantic Leg. The Perseverance team is leading the way and is currently 295.5 nautical miles off the coast of Cape Town. Picture: Screenshot Teams will have a few days to rest, recuperate and explore Cape Town before they set sail on Leg 3: The Roaring Forties Leg to Western Australia. The Clipper 2023-24 Race sees 24 South African nationals participating with six experiencing the pride of sailing into their home country, and seven will be embarking on the next stage of the adventure from Cape Town to Fremantle in Australia, which will see them sail 4 750 nautical miles across the Roaring Forties.

South African skippers and fellow Capetonians Dale Smyth, skipper of Qingdao, and Ryan Gibson, skipper of Dare To Lead, will also be sailing home. Gibson said: “Since sailing out of Cape Town in 2008 to the Caribbean, my dream was to always sail back in from abroad so doing it during the Clipper Race, skippering a boat, will certainly be the highlight of my career, and something I’ll remember forever.” David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront, said: “We look forward to welcoming the Clipper Race community of race crew, family, and friends back to the city of Cape Town and the V&A Waterfront.”

Both the port of Cape Town and the V&A Waterfront have a rich history of hosting ocean races passing through the South Atlantic, which is considered a core challenge to any sailing competition. “In Cape Town, Clipper Race Crew will be welcomed to world-class infrastructure, from repair facilities to hospitality and many other critical services and logistics to support their event. Ours is a location like no other, attracting global attention to our beautiful city and creating opportunities for tourism. We are ready for you.” Smyth, who was a race skipper on the 2017-18 edition, and is currently at the helm of Qingdao, has sailed into Cape Town multiple times.