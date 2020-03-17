Clowns give big hand to SA National Library Week

Cape Town - SA National Library Week started on Monday. The week-long programme, which will run until March 20, was created to highlight the importance of libraries in South Africa. In Cape Town, the City’s library services, in partnership with Nal’ibali, South Africa’s reading-for-enjoyment-campaign and Clowns Without Borders South Africa, will be hosting touring programmes. As part of their agenda Nal’ibali and Clowns Without Borders will visit schools around the city that do not have libraries, demonstrating the benefits of joining a library, reading and taking care of library books. The theme for this year’s celebrations is “Libraries - Your Partner for Life”. Provincial support co-ordinator at Nal’ibali, Bulelani Futshane, said: “Beyond encouraging children to sign up for library membership cards, we want to connect learners, educators and library staff on a personal level.

“It’s important that we start to nurture the social bonds that will allow reading communities to flourish.”

Nal’ibali and Clowns Without Borders will also host a travelling tour where storytelling, clowning and circus skills will break down stereotypes around reading and who may or may not enter a library.

Mayco member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien, said reading was a wonderful way for children to express themselves.

“Every child should have access to it so that they have the opportunity to learn new skills.

“Reading should be fun and accessible to all. The programmes will empower children through reading.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Department of Education launched the province’s reading plan in collaboration with the Coalition for Quality Education in the Western Cape over the weekend.

The coalition is an association for all education stakeholders, including the government, private businesses, civil society and funders.

Education Department spokes- person, Bronagh Hammond, said: “This strategy has been developed following months of consultation. The strategy aims to ensure that every child can read by the age of 10.”