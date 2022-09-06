Co-accused did not see Elim businessman Ashley October kill his ex-wife

Cape Town - The trial of Elim businessman Ashley October and his employee Tashwell van der Rhede continued in the Western Cape High Court on Monday where Van der Rhede was cross-examined by the defence. In his testimony, Van der Rhede made a number of allegations implicating October as a conspirator in the killing of his ex-wife, Charlene October.

Last week he testified October had approached him on July 11, 2021 and offered him money to kill Charlene. He declined the offer, he testified, but after October pressed him and gave him carte blanche to ransack October’s tuckshop while he did the deed himself, he agreed. Charlene’s body was discovered on July 12, 2021 in her Elim home.

The State alleged October killed Charlene after two failed attempts in 2011 and 2012, hiring men employed by him, to do the deed. Arguing against October being discharged, advocate Leon Snyman said the crime scene was staged as a suicide. This was after the post-mortem revealed she was killed by strangulation. It also noted it was done likely while the perpetrator was facing her. Van der Rhede confirmed he, “didn’t personally see” Charlene being killed.

Ashley October is charged with seven counts for allegedly planning to kill his wife and then doing it himself. Picture: supplied He, however, interrogated October about the alleged murder after Charlene’s body was discovered because those were October’s words. “That’s what he told me, that he was going to kill her, by himself,” Van der Rhede said.

Most of the State’s evidence in trying to implicate October at this stage is circumstantial. No witnesses had seen who killed Charlene. Both October and Van der Rhede have pleaded “not guilty” to the alleged murder. The trial continues before Judge Rosheni Allie. [email protected] Cape Argus