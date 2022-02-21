Coalition to take petition against R50m for Cuba to Dirco head offices

Cape Town - The call by dozens of civil society organisations (CSOs) across the country for the Department of Internal Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) to halt its donation of R50 million to Cuba is gaining momentum. In a bid to influence the government to not send over the hefty donation as announced by Dirco Deputy Minister Alvin Botes, the coalition of about 60 civil society organisations began a petition aimed at mobilising other CSOs and ordinary citizens to demand that the donation be recalled and redirected to fight food insecurity in South Africa.

After receiving no positive feedback on its demands, the coalition is preparing to deliver its signed petition supported by 15 000 signatories to Dirco offices in Tshwane. Chefs with Compassion’s Coo Pillay said: “The donation of R50 million to Cuban hunger relief is a symptom of a greater problem in South Africa. The government must prioritise addressing the cause of hunger and put short, medium and long-term measures in place to end hunger. “It seems impossible, but through collaboration between the government, civil society, entrepreneurs, academics and innovators, it is possible to end hunger.”

Nosh Food Rescue’s Hanneke van Linge said: “Nosh is proud to stand with all of these worthy organisations working so hard on often less-than-a-shoestring budgets to feed South Africans in need and we are looking forward to being part of the constructive dialogue to follow.” Aside from demanding an immediate retraction of the donation, the coalition is demanding that the ministry of international relations and co-operation launch an independent investigation into actionable solutions to address the systemic causes of hunger. The coalition is also calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to treat food insecurity as a pandemic that should be tackled immediately by the government by funding an independent commission that has research-based insights into food insecurity and can work towards implementing solutions to address the hunger pandemic.