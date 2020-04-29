Cape ArgusNews
Haven Night Shelter chief executive Hassan Khan, right, receives bread donated by Coco Safar Café in Sea Point. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)
Haven Night Shelter chief executive Hassan Khan, right, receives bread donated by Coco Safar Café in Sea Point. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Coco Safar bakes bread to help feed Cape Town’s homeless

By Nomalanga Tshuma Time of article published 24m ago

Share this article:

Cape Town - To assist and help feed the less fortunate, Sea Point café, restaurant and artisanal bakery Coco Safar has donated specially made bread to the Haven Night Shelter as it feeds and assists Cape Town’s homeless.

Known for its uniquely baked pastries and home-made beverages, Coco Safar, at the beginning of the nationwide lockdown, registered as an essential food services supplier with the DTI to continue supplying its surrounding community and the retail industry with food.

Coco Safar director Anina Malherbe-Lan said their bakery was looking to give back to the community when it decided to donate to the Haven Night Shelter.

The bakery donated its fresh homemade ciabatta bread to The Haven in De Waterkant.

“We wanted to help the less fortunate by donating to an organisation that was doing good. It was an amazing initiative and we have now decided to make regular donations to the shelter as well as others to spread love and hope to those in need,” said Malherbe- Lan.

The Haven’s chief executive, Hassan Khan, said they were grateful for the assistance and donations they had received from Coco Safar.

Khan said: “We are truly grateful for their help. We are able to feed and provide meals for not only the homeless, but for less fortunate families in poverty stricken communities.”

There are 15 Haven shelters in the Cape providing and assisting the City’s homeless population with nutritious meals and hygiene products.

The shelter also aims to reintegrate the homeless back into communities.

@TheCapeArgus

[email protected]

Cape Argus

Covid-19lockdown

Share this article:

Related Articles