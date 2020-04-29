Coco Safar bakes bread to help feed Cape Town’s homeless
Known for its uniquely baked pastries and home-made beverages, Coco Safar, at the beginning of the nationwide lockdown, registered as an essential food services supplier with the DTI to continue supplying its surrounding community and the retail industry with food.
Coco Safar director Anina Malherbe-Lan said their bakery was looking to give back to the community when it decided to donate to the Haven Night Shelter.
The bakery donated its fresh homemade ciabatta bread to The Haven in De Waterkant.
“We wanted to help the less fortunate by donating to an organisation that was doing good. It was an amazing initiative and we have now decided to make regular donations to the shelter as well as others to spread love and hope to those in need,” said Malherbe- Lan.
The Haven’s chief executive, Hassan Khan, said they were grateful for the assistance and donations they had received from Coco Safar.
Khan said: “We are truly grateful for their help. We are able to feed and provide meals for not only the homeless, but for less fortunate families in poverty stricken communities.”
There are 15 Haven shelters in the Cape providing and assisting the City’s homeless population with nutritious meals and hygiene products.
The shelter also aims to reintegrate the homeless back into communities.@TheCapeArgus
Cape Argus