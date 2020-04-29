Coco Safar bakes bread to help feed Cape Town’s homeless

Cape Town - To assist and help feed the less fortunate, Sea Point café, restaurant and artisanal bakery Coco Safar has donated specially made bread to the Haven Night Shelter as it feeds and assists Cape Town’s homeless.

Known for its uniquely baked pastries and home-made beverages, Coco Safar, at the beginning of the nationwide lockdown, registered as an essential food services supplier with the DTI to continue supplying its surrounding community and the retail industry with food.

Coco Safar director Anina Malherbe-Lan said their bakery was looking to give back to the community when it decided to donate to the Haven Night Shelter.

The bakery donated its fresh homemade ciabatta bread to The Haven in De Waterkant.

“We wanted to help the less fortunate by donating to an organisation that was doing good. It was an amazing initiative and we have now decided to make regular donations to the shelter as well as others to spread love and hope to those in need,” said Malherbe- Lan.