CoCT by-law amendment proposal to allow searches without a warrant slammed

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town's amendment to its Public Places and Prevention of Noise Nuisances by-law has been met with scepticism by experts. The by-law regulates the conduct of residents in public spaces. The new amendments seek to increase the powers of the City’s law enforcement officers so that they can without a warrant, stop, enter and search any vessel, vehicle, premises or person. According to professor Zwelinzima Ndevu of Stellenbosch University’s School of Public Leadership, the proposed by-law could be a recipe for disaster. “This will discriminate against poor people on the basis of their social standing in society looks like a by-law (that) aims at restricting and monitoring movement for black and coloured residents predominately living in the Cape Flats,” he said. Ndevu said it was open to abuse as only the balance of probability would be used.

“The proposed by-law has the potential to segregate people the same way that the pass laws did in our country,” he said.

In addition to the amendment, it states that if officials have “reasonable grounds to believe that a warrant will be issued”, but applying for it and the delay caused by the obtaining of such a warrant would defeat the object of the stop, entry, search or seizure, then the officer may, without a warrant, seize and impound any property, including but not limited to, an item, goods, equipment, vessel or a vehicle which is a concern on reasonable grounds.

The City has given the public until May 17 to comment on it.

Jonty Cogger, attorney at social justice activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre, said the amendments could have an impact on vulnerable groupings.

“It affords law enforcement total power to punish transgressions of the by-law. The removal of a homeless person from an area is especially unjust considering the historical use of pass laws to control access to white public places by black and coloured populations and the enforcement of racial discrimination in access to land and housing during the apartheid era.

Executive director for City safety and security Richard Bosman said: “The amendments to an existing section of the by-law seek to achieve greater parity with the Criminal Procedure Act, which is national legislation.

"It is also important to note that the Justice Ministry afforded greater powers to the City’s Law Enforcement Department in 2018, and so the by-law is being updated to reflect those additional powers,” Bosman added.

